Bestselling children's writer set to visit Buckingham this weekend

Katie Kirby topped the Sunday Times bestseller list for children’s books in August, for her latest work, The Mega-Complicated Crushes of Lottie Brooks.

Katie’s appearance at the BuckLitFest in June had to be postponed in June due to the rail strike.

And the rescheduled event is taking place on Sunday, October 2, at 11am at the Radcliffe Centre.

Alison Cameron's daughter Eve with the latest Lottie Brooks title

Katie will be talking to local bookseller Alison Cameron about her fantastically funny series featuring Lottie Brooks - and in particular her latest bestseller.

Finally summer has arrived and Lottie has big plans - scrolling through Instagram, dreaming about mega-crush Daniel and sunbathing by the pool on their family holiday to France. Then she meets new crush, Antoine.

The book is filled with friendship, embarrassing moments and plenty of laughs.

Sunday’s event is suitable for ages nine and over, and will include draw-along fun.

Katie Kirby with her new book