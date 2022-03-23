Bestselling author Jeffrey Archer to give free public talk in Buckingham

Best-selling author Jeffrey Archer is coming to Buckingham as part of a free public lecture series held by University of Buckingham vice-chancellor James Tooley.

His talk, entitled My Life in Literature, is at 7pm on Wednesday, April 13, at the Radcliffe Centre, with doors opening at 6.30pm.

Jeffrey's wife, Dame Mary Archer, is chancellor of the University of Buckingham and chair of the Science Museum Group.

Jeffrey Archer

Jeffrey Archer has topped bestseller lists around the world with sales of over 275 million copies in 97 countries and more than 33 languages.

His most recent book, Over my Dead Body, is the fourth of the William Warwick novels and will be out in paperback this month.

He is also an art collector and amateur auctioneer, conducting around 20 charity auctions a year.

At Oxford, he was president of the University Athletics Club and ran the 100 yards in 9.6 seconds for Great Britain in 1966.

Prof Tooley said: "We are thrilled to have one of the country's leading authors at Buckingham.

"Jeffrey is a very entertaining speaker."