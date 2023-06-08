Bereavement drop-in sessions open to the public at hospice local to Buckingham

People in the Buckingham and Winslow area who have been newly bereaved are welcome to attend the new drop-in support sessions being run by a nearby hospice.

Willen Hospice is inviting anyone from the local community who has experienced a bereavement in the last three months to attend a new drop-in support session.

Trained bereavement professionals will be on hand to facilitate the twice-monthly sessions, where people can share their story and feelings with others going through a similar experience.

The free sessions will take place at Willen Hospice’s Wellbeing Centre on the first and third Monday of each month, between noon and 1.30pm. The first session will be on Monday, June 19.

There’s no need to book a place and anyone who has had a bereavement in the last three months is welcome to drop in, regardless of whether or not their loved one, friend or family member was cared for by Willen Hospice.

The specialist counselling team at the hospice particularly wanted to offer this type of support for people in the early stages of bereavement.

The immediate weeks after a death are generally a busy time. Often there’s a funeral to arrange and perhaps finances or a house to sort out. People may feel very little other than shock and it can take a while for the reality of grief to kick in.

Willen Hospice senior counsellor, Charlotte Armson, said: “The aim of these sessions is to give attendees a safe space to talk through their feelings, with the benefit of being able to share their experiences with other people who have also been recently bereaved.

"With time, they can decide if they may need more specialist help with navigating their grief journey or if they would prefer to manage their grief independently, perhaps with the support of family and friends.”