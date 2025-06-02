The Buckinghamshire community is mourning the loss of Mary Ruth Connor, the cherished owner of The Kennels riding stables in Stowe, who passed away peacefully at her lifelong home on May 18, aged 96.

Born in Hemel Hempstead in 1929, Mary dedicated her life to sharing her passion for horses and riding. Working alongside her late brother, Theodore Connor, she helped shape the childhoods of hundreds of children, teaching them not only how to ride but also how to care for horses and ponies.

At just 20 years old, Mary stepped up to take the reins at The Kennels stables. Together with her brother Theodore, she took over the management of the family’s beloved riding stables, carrying on the legacy of their father, Thomas Connor.

Together, they built a thriving community at the stables, welcoming children from all backgrounds and abilities. The Kennels became a treasured hub where equestrian enthusiasts of all ages bonded over their love of horses, forming lasting friendships amidst the stunning surroundings of the Stowe Estate.

Mary Connor passed away aged 96. Photo from Stephen Tolfrey/The National Trust

Mary often reflected fondly on her early years in the role, recalling with humour how her prematurely greying hair gave her an air of authority, which proved useful when teaching children only slightly younger than herself.

Growing up on the Stowe Estate, Mary’s childhood was filled with adventure and joy, from ice skating on frozen lakes in winter to daring climbs up the Corinthian Arch and Bourbon Tower. She attended local schools, including Chackmore Primary School and The Buckingham Secondary School, before completing her education at a finishing school in Gawcott.

Throughout her life, Mary was a highly respected figure in Buckinghamshire belonging to groups such as the Young Conservatives Club, Pony Club and a regular attendee of the Grafton Hunt.

In 2009, she and Theodore were recognised as Friends of Buckingham for their contributions to the community, particularly their work teaching children, including those with disabilities, to ride. Their dedication was also acknowledged nationally when they were invited to attend a garden party hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace.

The impact of Mary and Theodore’s work extended far beyond their stables. In 2013, a Facebook page was created to honour their legacy, providing a space for former pupils to share memories, photographs, and stories of their time at The Kennels.

Reunions held at the stables in 2015 and 2016 brought together former students to celebrate the lasting influence of these two remarkable figures.

Mary’s funeral will take place on Monday, June 9, at 2:30pm at Stowe Church, followed by a wake. Friends, family, and members of the community are invited to attend, with black-tie attire optional.

Mary Ruth Connor’s life was one of service, love, and dedication to her community, and her legacy will continue to be felt for generations to come.