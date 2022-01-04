Beloved Aylesbury Vale shop manager, husband and father dies aged 52

The manager of an Aylesbury Vale village shop which supported community causes died suddenly at the age of 52.

Eddie Parsley managed The Shop in North Marston ever since its opening in 2011, he was also a husband to Sonya, and father to Harry.

On December 27, a spokesperson for the shop announced Eddie's death, following a heart attack he suffered the week prior.

Eddie Parsley

Eddie oversaw operations at the community shop which raised over £16,000 to causes within the Bucks village under his management.

Outside of Eddie's presence the grassroots store relied on local volunteers, meaning replacing Eddie's stewardship will be an all-mighty task.

In his absence volunteers have been keeping the shop open, for half days, knowing Eddie wouldn't want his death to halt proceedings at the community hub.

Lou Addison, a volunteer at The Shop in North Marston told the Bucks Herald: "He used to have a laugh and a joke with everybody at the shop. He used to cheer everybody up all the time.

Eddie Parsley

"He was just a really big soul. People would come from local villages to use the shop, there was even a lady who would come from Aylesbury. He made everyone feel so welcome."

In the wake of his death a fundraiser was started by the North Marston community to assist his family with funeral costs.

Already, the £5,000 target has been reached, the JustGiving page can be accessed here, shop volunteers are also taking cash donations in person, visitors can also sign a book of condolences in the store.

Lou added: "Last year, he did a bit with 'elf on the shelf', and he was tied up in the shop. He was just a born comedian. He always used to make people laugh.

Eddie with Alex Jones from the One Show

"If you felt low going there, he always used to pick you up. He could always tell when you were trying to put a brave face on something and he would always try to make you happy."

In the days following his death a shop spokesperson released a statement paying tribute to the late Steeple Claydon resident. It read: "He was the heart and soul of this shop, always cheerful, always helpful and always caring.

"Eddie was the manager from the day The Shop opened in 2011 bringing a wealth of retail expertise, a particular rapport with our suppliers and his hugely infectious personality. All of these

have been invaluable to The Shop’s success.

"His death leaves a huge hole in our community and we will all miss him as a friend and colleague; his infectious smile will live with us for ever.

"His wife, Sonya, and their son, Harry, were with him at the end of his life. Naturally they are both devastated but have been gaining some comfort from the messages of support and warm words about Eddie they have received in the past few days from our community."

Hundreds of messages have poured in offering condolences on the shop Facebook page, which can be accessed here.

The tributes further highlight how important Eddie, was and how many lives he touched in his village's community.

One customer said: "Such sad news. A lovely man who brought so much to the community."

Another said: "Rest in Peace Eddie and thank you for serving our little community with such dedication."