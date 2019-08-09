Bedgrove Park has a whole new sporting offer thanks to council cash

Do you like playing netball and tennis or would you like to learn? Well good news - Bedgrove Park has a whole new facility designed just for you.

Three of the tennis courts at the park have been refurbished and marked out for netball and tennis. The training courts are free to use for visitors to the park, and also provide a larger outside space for hirers of the community centre.

Joanne Cheek and Paul Irwin

Officially opened by Aylesbury Vale District Council (AVDC) Chairman Cllr Judy Brandis on Thursday 8 August, the training courts are the result of a partnership between AVDC and the Bedgrove Residents & Community Association (BRCA), and have been made possible by AVDC and S106 funding.

The £72,000 refurbishment works included: resurfacing, improved fencing, socketed tennis equipment and line marking of the courts. Work on the project was carried out by Chiltern Sports Contractors.

Cllr Paul Irwin, AVDC cabinet member for environment and leisure, said: “It’s great to see these training courts being opened to the public, and I wish to thank the hard work of our Parks Team and BRCA.

"Together, they’ve helped provide a valuable and sure to be popular amenity to local residents that will generate increased participation in netball and tennis, and provide all the associated mental, physical and community cohesion benefits. So if you want to brush up on your netball or tennis skills — head over to Bedgrove Park!”

Joanne Cheek, BRCA treasurer, said: “We’re delighted that the new tennis and netball courts are now open in Bedgrove Park for all to use.

"Our thanks go to the Parks Team at AVDC. Many residents of Bedgrove and elsewhere will greatly benefit from these facilities, and we were pleased to support AVDC in this project which promotes the health and well-being of the community.

"It’s fantastic for the local children, too, that it has opened now while there are still several weeks of school holidays left and they have more time to make use of it.”