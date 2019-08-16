Bedgrove Junior School score the treble!

It's been a fantastic year for Bedgrove Junior School, who have won the treble.

The school are celebrating a superb year on the sports fields in 2019, having won the Aylesbury Vale Primary Schools Football, Girls Football and Netball Leagues.

Head Teacher Lorraine Greco said, “We are delighted with the success of our teams and applaud them not just for winning, but also for the enormous effort that they put into each and every match.

"It’s great to see our investment in our PE Department reaping such success, which in turn has inspired so many of the younger children in the school.

"A massive thank you also to Choice Construction & Carpentry and Neil Page & Son Builders Ltd, for supplying us with brand new kit this year.”

It's also been a great year in the classrooms for the school, as they celebrated academy status in April earlier this year.

