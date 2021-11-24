'Be yourself,' top entrepreneur Levi Roots advises Buckingham businesswoman

A Buckingham businesswoman had the chance to get one-to-one mentoring advice from one of the UK’s most successful entrepreneurs, Levi Roots.

Roneish Myers launched her financial coaching service, Moneyheave, in 2020 to help families create and manage money, after noticing how little her friends, family and colleagues seemed to understand about money management.

Roneish met with the Reggae Reggae Sauce founder and successful Dragons' Den candidate Levi Roots to discuss how to give her business a competitive edge in a digital-first world.

Roneish Myers meets with Levi Roots

The one-to-one online session was part of BT and Google’s new Get Mentored, Get Growing campaign, supporting small UK businesses to grow and thrive through mentoring.

Roneish said: “I was excited for my mentoring session with Levi Roots.

"It was amazing to have a one-to-one session with an entrepreneur of Jamaican heritage who’s done amazingly well in the world of business.

“Levi gave me great feedback about my brand and inspired me to expand my perspective about how to find my niche in my sector.

Roneish Myers

"He advised me to uncover what my USPs (unique selling points) are and I’m now going to revisit how I can target my audience.

"Other pearls of business wisdom I learned from Levi included the importance of being yourself and continuously embracing who you are in everything you do - from networking, to pitching, to presenting.

“Mentorship is helpful for small businesses, as it’s a chance to learn from others who have more experience than you and it also gives you the opportunity to get advice that is personalised to you, your business and your challenges and opportunities.

"It’s something I’d recommend to anyone looking to grow their brand or business.”

Levi Roots said: “I had a fantastic time meeting with Roneish and sharing my thoughts on how she can help Moneyheave to grow.

"Running your own business can sometimes be overwhelming and lonely, so I know from my own Dragons’ Den experience how game-changing it was, both professionally and personally, to work with someone who could understand and appreciate my challenges and ambitions, and give me the support, advice and tools to help me build and grow my business.

"It’s been a pleasure to get the chance to pay it forward to founders like Roneish as a guest mentor for BT and Google and help small businesses unlock the power of digital to accelerate their growth.”

Levi became a guest mentor for the Get Mentored, Get Growing scheme in October, along with beauty and wellness megabrand boss Liz Earle MBE.

Moneyheave is one of eight UK SMEs that won the chance to meet with Liz and Levi after applying online to receive personalised advice on how to tackle the challenges and opportunities facing businesses in a digital-first world.