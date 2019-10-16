Be prepared to be scared this Halloween at Aylesbury's Friars Square Shopping Centre

There are some seriously spooky goings on in the Friars Sqaure shopping centre this Halloween!

On Thursday, October 31, the shopping centre will be hosting a free event with lots of spooky characters to meet including Mr Pumpkin Head and Belladonna the witch.

Be prepared for some ghoulish goings on!

There will be comedy shows from the Monster Café, a Halloween craft workshop and scary stiltwalkers.

Youngsters will also have the chance to meet the ghoulish proprietors of the Monster Café who will entertain youngsters with their jokes, juggling and attempts at escapology. Shows are at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm.

The whole event will take place between 11am and 3pm.

Friars Square centre manager Andy Margieson said: “We are looking forward to welcoming lots of young ghosts and ghouls to Friars Square shopping centre on 31 October. There will be lots of fantastic activities and characters to meet.”