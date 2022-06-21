Be involved for the bees – Buckingham In Bloom launches with new wildlife category

Open to all Buckingham residents, the fun contest is run by Buckingham Town Council, with entries in three categories – Front Garden, Hanging Baskets/Containers and, new for this year Wildlife Garden.

The gardens and baskets/containers must be visible from the kerbside, and the judges will be looking for colour, variety of plants, overall design, attractiveness to insects and other wildlife, garden maintenance and planting schemes which achieve sustainability.

The closing date for entries is Friday, July 1, and judging will take place in mid-July.

A wildflower garden in Buckingham

Chairman of the Town Centre & Events Committee, Robin Stuchbury, said: “Be involved for the bees – improve your garden and gain an opportunity to win this year’s Buckingham in Bloom contest.

"Every entry contributes to a greener, more pleasant environment for not only yourselves but the whole community.”