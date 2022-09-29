Be afraid and amazed as X-TREME MAGIC descends on Aylesbury

Forget rabbits-out-of-a-hat – X-TREME MAGIC is described as a modern-day spectacle of magic and illusion designed to shock and thrill with death-defying, edge-of-your-seat stunts, sensational stage illusions and daredevil escapology.

Created in Las Vegas and rehearsed over two years, the brand new show features an all-star cast.

Master Illusionist Richard Cadell will be joined by a full supporting cast including Britain’s Got Talent winner Richard Jones, John Archer from Penn & Teller’s Fool Us, international award-winning quick-change artist Solange Kardinaly, internationally acclaimed manipulator Arkadio José, as well as fire artists, speciality acts and dancers.

Audiences will be as astonished as they are terrified as they watch motorcycles appear from nowhere, eattempted escapes from a straitjacket whilst hung from a burning rope and Russian roulette played with sticks of dynamite. You might just want to bring a cushion to hide behind!

Star of the show Richard Cadell said: “Forget card tricks and hankies - this is thrilling magic the scale of which has never been seen in the UK before.

"We have uniquely combined circus skills and genuine danger with some of the most mind-boggling illusions ever imagined.”

Richard is a British illusionist, puppeteer, actor and screenwriter, best known for being the in-vision presenter and the hand of the famous TV puppet Sooty.

Daredevil stunts in X-TREME MAGIC

He is a Gold Star Member of the Inner Magic Circle and Past President of the British section of International Brotherhood of Magicians.

Asked for his favourite stunt in the show, he said: "Without doubt the mid-air vanishing motorbike.

"I ride my bike into a cage which is hoisted into the air. You can see all the way around it from every side. The audience are just feet away from it when me and the bike disappear. No covers - it all just melts away - it’s impossible.

"I won’t spoil the ending. But it’s the one everyone talks about…it’s extreme. But this is X-TREME MAGIC!”

The show is coming to Aylesbury Waterside Theatre for one night only

Mindreader, Lance Corporal Richard Jones, is the only magician ever to win Britain’s Got Talent – a world-class celebrity magician and mentalist who can be seen entertaining at corporate events, royal parties and in theatres regularly all around the world.

Richard has had sold-out UK tours, headlined the West End and is one of the most highly viewed entertainers on TV globally.

He said: “I try to combine the specialist skills and training that I've acquired over the last 12 years of my military career with my fascination of magic.

"In this show I will be doing some dangerous stunts and putting myself in some serious danger.

"Luckily, the Army has trained me how to remain calm and focused when under pressure. Even still, there may be moments where things could go drastically and dangerously wrong.”

Producer James Shone said: “I am delighted to be touring X-TREME MAGIC across the UK this autumn.

"We have some of the leading magicians and illusionists in the industry who have all helped to create a remarkable production. I’m certain you won’t want to miss it.”