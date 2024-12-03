Who is the favourite for BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2024? Latest odds - before nominations

Matthew Mohan-Hickson
By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Technology and TV writer

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 07:48 BST

Clear favourite has emerged for Sports Personality of the Year 2024 🎖

The BBC has announced the date of the Sports Personality of the Year awards for 2024. It will take place in two weeks time on December 17.

Alex Scott, Gabby Logan and Claire Balding will all host the show this year. Gary Lineker announced he was stepping down from hosting duties after 23 years.

The nominations have not yet been announced, but some early favourites have emerged. Here’s who the bookies at Sky Bet are backing - from longest to shorted odds.

The world number 1 in wheelchair tennis won gold in the men’s doubles at the Paralympics in Paris this summer. Sky Bet has him at 88/1 to win Sports Personality of the Year.

1. Alfie Hewett - 80/1

Paralympic cyclist Sarah Storey won her 18th gold medal at the games in Paris this summer. She is 66/1 to win Sports Personality of the Year on Sky Bet.

2. Sarah Storey - 66/1

The British F1 driver found himself in a title battle with Max Verstappen in the Formula One, pushing the reigning champion all the way to November before just missing out. He is 66/1 on Sky Bet to win Sports Personality of the Year.

3. Lando Norris - 66/1

The English cricketing great signed off from Test cricket in the summer after an illustrious career. He is 66/1 to win Sports Personality of the Year on Sky Bet.

4. James Anderson - 66/1

