BBC's Eat Well for Less is looking for Bucks families to star in the show

Fancy welcoming the Eat Well for Less team into your house to give your shopping an overhaul?

Well the production company behind the show is heading to Bucks, and they are looking for families to take part.

Are you desperate to save but under pressure to keep providing the household favourites? Or do your health requirements affect your diet?

Are you in need of some new inspiration, or are you you battling with fussy eaters, repetitive uninspiring meals and food shopping chaos?

Or maybe you are simply just bored of buying and cooking the same foods every week?

Previous Bucks participants on the programme include the Venter family from Aylesbury, who were filmed shopping at Tesco Broadfields, and at the Watermead lake.

The health conscious family regularly over-shopped, and hosts Greg Wallace and Chris Pavin showed them ways to enjoy the foods they liked, while spending less money in the process.

To find out more about appearing on the show you can call 0117 970 7628 or e-mail: eatwell@rdftelevision.com Facebook: www.facebook.com/EatWellForLess Twitter: @EatWellForLess