Battle of the Bands contest rocks into its eighth year with showcase final in Bucks

There’s a chance to watch Buckinghamshire’s top up-and-coming young musicians showing off their talent, in the finals of the Battle of the Bands competition.

Organised by the county’s music service, Bucks Music Trust, the eighth annual BMT Battle of the Bands final takes place at the Old Town Hall, High Wycombe, from 6pm on Saturday, March 4.

Battle of the Bands 8 is set to be the biggest and best yet, showcasing the top young bands from Bucks and nearby counties.

Bluewall playing in last year's final

In previous years, the competition has been judged by some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Lohan Presencer, CEO of Ministry of Sound, producers Julian Emery and Dom Beken, Neil Reynolds from Alternator Promotions and Band Management.

The 10 finalists have the chance to win prizes, including a two-day recording session at Bucks New Uni's state-of-the-art sound recording facilities and live performance opportunities.

All finalists will receive professional band photos and perform live on stage at the historic Wycombe Old Town Hall, a venue steeped in rock ’n’ roll history that has seen performances by Jimi Hendrix, the Rolling Stones, Jethro Tull, and The Who, among others.

Bucks Music Trust director Paul Guenault said: "This competition provides a platform for young musicians to showcase their talent and receive valuable feedback from industry professionals. We can't wait to see the incredible performances that will take place this year.”

Crazy Divisions playing in last year's final

