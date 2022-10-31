Battle of Aylesbury 1642 to be re-enacted in special walking tour coming to town

A walk and talk event detailing the 1642 Battle of Aylesbury is coming to town this weekend.

On Saturday (5 November), Soldier and author Charles Cordell will be leading the tour around Aylesbury and delivering a talk at Discover Bucks Museum.

He will also be signing copies of his debut novel in Waterstones.

Charles Cordell and the reenactors from the Sealed Knot

The walk and talk will mark the 380th anniversary of the Civil War battle.

It was a fierce struggle to halt the King’s advance on London, with at least 247 men killed near Holman’s Bridge.

God’s Vindictive Wrath, was published by Myrmidon on 12 July.

It is a story set during the first weeks of the English Civil War reflecting tribalism, ‘culture war’ and extremism seen today.

God's Vindictive Wrath is available to purchase now

Historical fiction writer Ben Kane is a big fan of Charles’ debut effort, it was also reviewed in The Times on 23 July.

God’s Vindictive Wrath looks at the battle from both sides of the divide.

Charles has been a career soldier and diplomat on the ground in the Middle East, South Asia and North Africa. He has seen humanity at its best, its worst and its most desperate.

Coming to Aylesbury on Saturday

Charles uses a mix of his own experiences and extensive research into the the great political and religious crises of 17th century Europe.

He said: “This story is not based on a single hero. It does not take sides. Its voices, ordinary men and women, face each other in the chaos of Britain in civil war. Hardship, inequality, injustice, scar each character. Each faces the brutal reality and human emotions of war, the bloodiest in British history - a war fought in our towns, villages and fields, a war that forged the United Kingdom and many political divisions that persist today.”

Joining Charles will be a group of English Civil War reenactors.

They are representatives of the Sealed Knot – the largest living history organisation in Europe – dedicated to re- enacting the battles of the British Civil Wars.

The walk will visit the key site of the battle at Holman’s Bridge at 10am, the talk is planned for 11:30am at Discover Bucks Museum.