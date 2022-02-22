Batman arrives in Aylesbury driving iconic Batmobile from 1989 Tim Burton film

Batman has sped into Aylesbury today (February 22), to greet the hundreds of families who came to see the caped crusader and his Batmobile at Friars Square today.

DC Comics' most famous hero arrived at Market Square in the same Batmobile used in the 1989 feature film directed by Tim Burton.

Batman emerged in Aylesbury earlier this morning, as part of a special half-term superhero day organised at the busy shopping centre.

Ralph Davies with his sidekick Batman

Inside Friars Square children’s entertainer Captain Calamity performed three superhero shows for delighted youngsters.

Also Batman is running a craft workshop and helping organisers oversee a stilt-walking display, which eager youngsters have until 3pm to check out.

Batman isn't the only lycra wearing superstar currently in Aylesbury, he's joined by fellow superhero Wonder Woman and his trusted sidekick, Robin.

While children are enjoying their indoor entertainment, film buffs can pop out to Market Square where the Batmobile driven by Michael Keaton 33 years ago is currently on display.

Families awaiting Batman's arrival in Friars Square

The fully working, roadworthy replica boasts crime fighting gadgets including a flamethrower at the rear and hydraulic suspension.

At the free workshops hundreds of children have already, created their own custom superhero masks and drawings.

Friars Square centre manager Andy Margieson said: “Judging by the huge numbers of families that came to Friars Square today, Batman’s bat signal must have been

seen far and wide.

“Everyone was impressed by the Batmobile and there was plenty of laughs too, thanks to Captain Calamity.