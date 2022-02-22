Batman arrives in Aylesbury driving iconic Batmobile from 1989 Tim Burton film
Batman has greeted hundreds of families who are enjoying a half-term break in Aylesbury town centre today
Batman has sped into Aylesbury today (February 22), to greet the hundreds of families who came to see the caped crusader and his Batmobile at Friars Square today.
DC Comics' most famous hero arrived at Market Square in the same Batmobile used in the 1989 feature film directed by Tim Burton.
Batman emerged in Aylesbury earlier this morning, as part of a special half-term superhero day organised at the busy shopping centre.
Inside Friars Square children’s entertainer Captain Calamity performed three superhero shows for delighted youngsters.
Also Batman is running a craft workshop and helping organisers oversee a stilt-walking display, which eager youngsters have until 3pm to check out.
Batman isn't the only lycra wearing superstar currently in Aylesbury, he's joined by fellow superhero Wonder Woman and his trusted sidekick, Robin.
While children are enjoying their indoor entertainment, film buffs can pop out to Market Square where the Batmobile driven by Michael Keaton 33 years ago is currently on display.
The fully working, roadworthy replica boasts crime fighting gadgets including a flamethrower at the rear and hydraulic suspension.
At the free workshops hundreds of children have already, created their own custom superhero masks and drawings.
Friars Square centre manager Andy Margieson said: “Judging by the huge numbers of families that came to Friars Square today, Batman’s bat signal must have been
seen far and wide.
“Everyone was impressed by the Batmobile and there was plenty of laughs too, thanks to Captain Calamity.
“It was great to see so many children getting creative at the craft and there will be lots of fun at homes across Aylesbury as masks are played with.”