Batman and iconic Batmobile from classic 1989 movie coming to Aylesbury next week

Batman and the Batmobile from the classic 1989 movie will be at a Superheroes event in Aylesbury next week.

On Tuesday February 22 Friars Square shopping centre will host Batman, Wonder Woman and Batgirl among others.

But the undoubted star attraction will be the Batmobile from the original 1989 Batman movie starring Michael Keaton, Jack Nicholson and Kim Basinger.

The iconic Batmobile is winging its way to Aylesbury

The iconic Batmobile car will be on display at Market Square throughout the day. The fully working, roadworthy replica comes complete with crime fighting gadgets including a flamethrower at the rear.

Children’s entertainer Captain Calamity will perform three fabulous superhero shows in Friars Square at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm. And there will be appearances from stilt-walking Wonder Woman and Batgirl.

Children can get creative at a free craft workshop where they can make masks and superheroes to take home.Batman will be there too, looking after his wheels and posing for selfies with shoppers.

The event is free and takes place between 11am to 3pm. More details at facebook/FriarsSquareShoppingCentre or Friars Square's website.

