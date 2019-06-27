Bath company which has store in Aylesbury goes into administration

A bathroom supply chain which has a store in Aylesbury has gone into administration.

The company Bathstore.com Limited went bust yesterday (Wednesday) with business restructuring partners Ryan Grant and Tony Nygate appointed joint administrators.

Bathstore, whose headquarters are based in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, is a specialist bathroom retailer with 135 stores across the UK.

The company employs 531 staff, based across its head office and stores, which include one at Aylesbury Shopping Park in Cambridge Street.

Ryan Grant and Tony Nygate are continuing to trade with a view to exploring a sale as a going concern.

Parties interested in acquiring the business should email the administrators at BSCOM@bdo.co.uk

Ryan Grant, BDO business restructuring partner said: “Despite significant investment into the business over the past five years, Bathstore has struggled to overcome the well-documented challenges facing the UK retail sector.

"The appointment was made after several months of difficult trading, and the failure of ongoing talks to find a buyer for the business.

"Bathstore is continuing to trade in administration, whilst the administrators seek a buyer.

“Subject to available stock, Bathstore is expecting to be able to satisfy the majority of outstanding customer orders, with the support of key stakeholders.

"However, all installation services have ceased with immediate effect.

"Customers will be contacted directly but can also find information on the company’s website at www.bathstore.com"