Babies take part in 'splashathon' to help raise cash for stillborn and premature children

From the 24 -28 of June, children from across Aylesbury will be showing their solidarity for national baby charity, Tommy’s, who fund research into the causes of miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth.

Young babies from across Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire will be taking part in a 'splashathon', a sponsored swim where they will take on a width of a swimming pool.

No mean feat for kids as young as 12 weeks, and 4 weeks old!

With a ‘pirates and princesses’ theme local swimmers are hoping to raise thousands for parents and families affected by the loss of a baby.

In the UK, it’s estimated that around 1 in 4 pregnancies result in miscarriage – a devastating statistic.

As well as funding research into the causes of miscarriage, stillbirth and premature birth, Tommy’s provide a lifeline for parents who have encountered such tragedy.

One such local couple who have sadly faced loss are Lianne and Peter Baker, who live in Aylesbury.

“Devastatingly, we lost a baby after desperately trying to conceive for close to two years,” said Lianne.

"Although the experience of losing the baby was one of the worst things we’ve ever gone through, it was the lack of support and sympathy from the NHS staff which made our ordeal even more harrowing.

"There just didn’t seem to be anyone to turn to at one of the most devastating times of our lives.

"Had I been in touch with the Tommy’s team then, my experience might have gone a little differently."

Lianne and Peter’s story does have a happy ending. In October 2015, following a course of IVF, they welcomed Willoughby into the world and, 18 months later, Flynn joined the family.

Both boys swim every week, at the MS Centre in Wendover and Booker Park School in Aylesbury.

Lianna added: “We have ended up with two wonderful rainbow babies, who have turned out to be real water babies too!

"They’re so excited to be taking part in the Splashathon and dressing up as pirates in the pool!

"It’s really important to us, as a family, that we’re able to take part in such a worthwhile event and raise money for this incredible charity.”

Peppa Pig is also set to join in the fun, with the child who raises the most money will be in with a chance of an all-expenses paid trip to Peppa Pig World.

In support of Drowning Prevention Week, which runs from 10-24 th June, little ones and their parents will also be offered top tips on keeping their loved ones safe in the water.

Although the Water Babies programme already incorporates best practise when it comes water safety, Tamsin and the team earmarked this special week as a great opportunity to inject a different learning style into the usual curriculum.

During the last Splashathon event, Tamsin and her team raised a whopping £36,000 for Tommy’s. Along with the rest of the UK, they hope to raise as much money as possible for Tommy’s, so that they can continue the amazing work they do for parents and new-borns.

Monday 24/6/9: Chilern MS Centre - 9:00am

Tuesday 25/6/19: Booker Park School - 11:30am and Chiltern MS Centre 11:00am

Wednesday 26/6/19: Booker Park School - 12:00, 13:00, 14:30

Thursday 28/6/19: Booker Park School - 13:00

Friday 29/6/19: Booker Park School 12:30/15:00 and Chiltern MS Centre 9:30

Saturday: 30/6/19: 13:00 - 15:30 and Chiltern MS Centre 08:30am, 12:00

Sunday 31/6/19: Booker Park School 08:30 - 16:00

If you would like to donate to Bucks and Beds waterbaby charity, please visit: http://bit.ly/2WwNucA

