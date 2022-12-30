Aylesbury's newest care home passes first inspection with flying colours

A care home in Aylesbury received top marks for its first official inspection after opening in September.

Chartwell Manor located in Nimrod Street was given a five star review at a recent assessment.

This month the care home was visited by an environmental health officer who checked the quality of the facilities on offer.

A peek inside the new care home in Aylesbury

Kitchen and food preparation spaces were awarded a maximum five stars by the Environmental Health Office (EHO).

This rating means that EHO found that every area of the business met the highest food safety standards.

EHO inspections are comprehensive assessments of food safety, including personal hygiene practices, equipment maintenance, cleaning techniques and schedules, food storage and the condition of the premises.

The home is run by the Maria Mallaband Care Group (MMCG) and boasts 61 bedrooms said to be of a luxury standard.

Another room in the luxury home

Care home manager Marilyn Kimayong said: “Having been open just over two months we are still very much at the beginning of our journey, but for us to fly over this first inspection hurdle is a testament to the high standards we’re setting out with - and those are standards we’re determined to maintain.

“Our aim will be to make sure Chartwell Manor passes all future inspections of every kind just as compellingly!”

Chartwell Manor is a purpose-built care home, providing person-centred nursing, residential and dementia care.

It cost £10 million to build the new Aylesbury facility which opened for the first time at the end of September which includes a bar and bistro, wellness retreat and a movement room.

Speaking ahead of the launch of Chartwell Manor, Marilyn said: “A huge amount of investment, work, care and attention to detail has been poured into the development of Chartwell Manor, and we cannot wait to share it in-person with this community.

