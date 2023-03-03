Aylesbury's newest bubble tea bar and popular Chinese takeaway among 10 venues handed new food hygiene ratings

Aylesbury's newest bubble tea bar and a popular Chinese takeaway are among 10 venues that have been handed new food hygiene ratings.

Bubble tea bar T.Amo in Hale Leys, Bamboo Chinese takeaway, FoodCycle Aylesbury, The Clubhouse in Bledlow Ridge and Anglers Retreat in Marsworth are the Aylesbury Vale venues handed new food hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

The FSA scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Food hygiene ratings

Rating system explained:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

The scheme is law in Wales and Northern Ireland but display of the rating sticker is voluntary in England.

FoodCycle Aylesbury at The Vineyard Centre, Gatehouse Close, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, has been handed the top five star rating after inspection on February 28.

New bubble tea bar T.Amo at Kiosk 4, Hale Leys, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, was also handed the top five star rating after inspection on February 27.

The Clubhouse Cafe at Bledlow Ridge Cricket Club, Meadow Styles Playing Fields, Chinnor Road, Bledlow Ridge, got the highest mark too with a five star rating after inspection on February 27.

Chinese takeaway Bamboo at 37 Buckingham Street, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, completed a clean sweep with its own five star rating after being visited for inspection on February 22.

But the Anglers Retreat at Startops End, Lower Icknield Way, Marsworth, was given a 2 star rating after inspection on January 26.

Other Bucks venues to receive new hygiene ratings:

Rated 5: Da Remo Restaurant at Da Remo, Village Road, Denham; rated on February 28.

Rated 5: McDonald's Restaurants Ltd at Unit 4, Beaconsfield Services, Windsor Road; rated on February 24.

Rated 5: Starbucks at Unit 1, Beaconsfield Services, Windsor Road; rated on February 24.

Rated 5: Fat Joes at London Road, Wooburn Moor; rated on February 23.

