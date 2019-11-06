Aylesbury's Lodge Garage Mazda celebrates 10 year award
Lodge Garage Mazda on the A41 have received a 10 year award from Mazda Motors UK in recognition of their service to the brand in Buckinghamshire and surrounding areas over the last 10 years.
Brett Hague Head of Network Development at Mazda said “We are delighted to present this award to the team at Lodge Garage for their continued representation and the high level of customer service they have delivered over the last 10 years”
Floyd Timms Managing Director at Lodge Garage remarked “We have been very proud to represent Mazda over the last 10 years and see many of our customers return for second and third cars.
"Mazda is an exciting brand that is going places and we look forward to continued success and growth”