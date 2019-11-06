Aylesbury's Lodge Garage Mazda celebrates 10 year award

Pictured left Brett Hague Head of Network Development for Mazda and right Floyd Timms Managing Director Lodge Garage.

Brett Hague Head of Network Development at Mazda said “We are delighted to present this award to the team at Lodge Garage for their continued representation and the high level of customer service they have delivered over the last 10 years”

Floyd Timms Managing Director at Lodge Garage remarked “We have been very proud to represent Mazda over the last 10 years and see many of our customers return for second and third cars.