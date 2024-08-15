Aylesbury's I. Stephanie Boyce launches podcast offering professional and personal advice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pioneering Aylesbury-born solicitor, I. Stephanie Boyce, has launched a new podcast offering advice to people, specifically with workplace dilemmas.

Stephanie is hosting Loose Suits alongside Janie Frampton, one of the first ever female professional football referees, and Heather Melville, the chancellor of the University of York.

Just over three years ago, Stephanie made history when she became the first person of colour to become president of the Law Society of England and Wales.

Each week, she will draw on her experiences in the legal world, while her co-hosts will share their knowledge of thriving in leadership roles in banking and sport.

I. Stephanie Boyce

As an entry into interesting conversations, the presenters will pick one current news story, talk through their professional dilemmas, rant on a fun topic, and give their expert advice to a listener.

Loose Suits launched last month and three episodes are available to listen to online now.

A description of the podcast reads: “Adulting is hard. We all know it. Navigating our personal lives can be tough enough and then you’ve got the added stress of navigating work too.Whether it’s ‘how do I set boundaries with my colleagues?’ or ‘when’s a good time to bring up the subject of a pay rise? (how do I even ask for one?)' there’s always situations at work where we could do with getting some advice.“Well, what if you could ask someone whose experienced all these scenarios and quite a few others? Someone who knows all about high-pressure environments, how to manage difficult situations and people, and navigating the patriarchy at work. Maybe they’ve won some awards along the way?”