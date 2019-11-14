Aylesbury's The Grange School hosts interfaith question time events
Representatives from local faith groups took part in special question time events at The Grange School this week.
The school hosted events on Monday and Tuesday to mark Inter Faith Week 2019.
Local community representatives across a whole spectrum of religions including Judaism, Christianity, Islam, Humanism, Buddhism, and Hinduism joined the school to form a panel who could answer questions from students across Year 10 and Year 11 to explore issues relating to faith.
Organisers from the school say that the 'whole event provided a different learning experience whilst also highlighting the key aims of Inter Faith Week – increasing awareness, strengthening relations and increasing understanding between people of religious and non-religious beliefs.'
Panel member Mel Brown, youth worker at Aylesbury Methodist Church, said: "It is always a pleasure working with the students of the Grange School and the interactions in Question Time did not disappoint.
"The questions were thought provoking and challenging; frankly in some instances I was happy that there were other panellist who were keen to answer quickly! The students remained engaged throughout the entire session, making it a pleasure to listen and respond to their questions."
The Grange School would like to thank everyone who gave up their time to support this event.