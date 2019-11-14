Aylesbury's The Grange School hosts interfaith question time events

A question time panel at The Grange School

The school hosted events on Monday and Tuesday to mark Inter Faith Week 2019.

Local community representatives across a whole spectrum of religions including Judaism, Christianity, Islam, Humanism, Buddhism, and Hinduism joined the school to form a panel who could answer questions from students across Year 10 and Year 11 to explore issues relating to faith.

Organisers from the school say that the 'whole event provided a different learning experience whilst also highlighting the key aims of Inter Faith Week – increasing awareness, strengthening relations and increasing understanding between people of religious and non-religious beliefs.'

Panel member Mel Brown, youth worker at Aylesbury Methodist Church, said: "It is always a pleasure working with the students of the Grange School and the interactions in Question Time did not disappoint.

"The questions were thought provoking and challenging; frankly in some instances I was happy that there were other panellist who were keen to answer quickly! The students remained engaged throughout the entire session, making it a pleasure to listen and respond to their questions."