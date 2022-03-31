Aylesbury's Cinram to be demolished to make way for 200 new properties and a business space in Rabans Lane overhaul

Bucks Council has passed Aylesbury Vale Estates’ application for land either side of Rabans Lane in the town, subject to planning contributions.

The scheme had previously been postponed due to an inaccuracy about the number of jobs on the application site.

Cllr Richard Newcombe moved during a previous planning meeting to defer a decision on the application to a later date.

Cinram in Rabans Lane

Plans outline up to 200 new properties accessed from Rabans Lane itself, following the demolition of existing buildings east and west.

It is understood at least one of those businesses facing demolition is local distribution service, Cinram Novum.

There is also mention in reports of a new 7,500-sqm business space, accessed from Rabans Close.

Council documents also show plans to remove the mini roundabout at the junction of Brunel Road and Rabans Lane and to replace it with “a priority junction with the major arm running from Brunel Road to Rabans Lane north”.

Aylesbury Household Recycling Centre is also near the application site.

Concerns have been raised about the potential for smell.

The record shows Bucks Council has a 50 per cent interest in Aylesbury Vale Estates.

Cinram Novum have a deep rooted history in supply chain solutions, which began with the home entertainment industry back in 1975.

Planning has been approved