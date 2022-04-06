Aylesbury's Chiltern Forest Golf Club launches women's academy
A golf club in Aylesbury is launching a women’s academy to help get more females playing on the course.
Starting later this month, Chiltern Forest Golf Club (CFGC) is launching its Women’s Golf Academy.
In February CFGC announced it had received £27,326, from the HS2 Community and Environment Fund (CEF), officials stated they planned to use the money to increase female participation.
A national scheme launched by England Golf and the R&A has been set up to increase participation across the country.
A CFGC spokesman said: “It is recognised that for women in particular, playing a sport like golf can be time consuming when combined with work and the
demands of family life.
"Golf is one of the best forms of exercise, both physically and mentally.
"Health professionals consider golf has great benefits because it provides opportunities for being outside in wonderful surroundings, for sociability, competition and general wellbeing.”
CFGC was motivated in part by the national campaign, but also a recognition that the membership balance of male and female is essential to a thriving sustainable golf club.
On 25 April, CFGC’s PGA professional – Alistair Halliday, will be conducting ‘An introduction to Golf’ from his coaching base at The Dynamic Driving Range, Bierton.
Alistair has 40 years of coaching experience and currently provides lessons for many members both at the range and on the course.
Women can join a 12 week course, it will cover all the main aspects of the game: full swing with woods and irons, pitching, and putting.
Participants will of course, also get the chance to play a few holes on the course.
They can sign up for six lessons for £150, another six classes can be booked at £150 after that.
From there keen golfers can claim a a discounted full membership package at the club for £300 from 31 March 2023.
Alistair can provide feedback to each golfer on how they’ve progressed over the three-month period.
Members can use a ‘buddy’ scheme to pair up with other golfers.
For more information would-be golfers can contact business operations manager at the club, Phil Gascoyne, via email on [email protected]