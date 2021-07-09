Aylesbury Women’s Aid chosen as Mayor's charity of the year

The Mayor of Aylesbury has chosen Aylesbury Women’s Aid as his chosen charity during his term as Mayor.

Cllr Anders Christensen was elected as Town Mayor in May and, as part of his Mayoral term, has the privilege to choose a charity to support to raise funds for and raise the profile of the charity.

Aylesbury Women’s Aid works with and on behalf of women and children who are or have lived with domestic violence, the charity offers support, information, advice, access to temporary safe accommodation and aftercare.

The Mayor of Aylesbury, cllr Anders Christensen

The announcement was made on Bucks Radio as part of their Charity Friday segment during the Big Breakfast Show.

The Mayor of Aylesbury, Cllr Anders Christensen, said: “I am delighted to announce Aylesbury Women’s Aid as my Mayoral Charity of the Year.

"I have been conscious as a Councillor for a number of years about the issues around domestic violence in Aylesbury.

"I am delighted to have this opportunity be able to raise awareness and help to address the harm that those victims of violence in the home experience.

“Becoming Mayor has given me the opportunity to raise awareness, not only for the victims but their families.