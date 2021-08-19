Aylesbury Wombles chairman Richard Walker will sacrifice his beard at Parklife Weekend if £2,000 is raised in support of the litter picking charity.

Currently Aylesbury Wombles is using a van provided by local business, Legacy Funeral Services.

The charity is keen to purchase its own electrical vehicle for the long term however, since its original 'Womble Wagon' became unusable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those who want to see Richard's magnificent beard removed have until Saturday August 28's 'Live in the Park' event at Vale Park to help raise the total.

A fundraising page has been set up by Pauline Cook and can be accessed here, at the time of writing £390 has been raised.

On Twitter, Richard stated his lengthy, thick facial hair has taken 'seven years' to grow.

As well as potentially seeing its lead litter picker lose years worth of facial hair, the Wombles will be providing educational entertainment sessions on the Saturday.

Richard Walker chairman of Aylesbury Wombles and his seven-year-old beard

An Aylesbury Wombles Museum will display retro goodies discovered during, the Wombles Bucks-wide clear ups.

Two recycling workshops for children have been organised at 1 and 3pm. The sessions will encourage youngsters to get creative, designing: polystyrene pizza bases aeroplanes, tin can pencil pots, CD necklaces and bin bag kites.

Parklife Weekend returns over the August bank holiday, as well as the live at the park show, on Sunday Proms in the Park will see the Aylesbury Concert Band perform.