Aylesbury woman’s hair transplant videos go viral with eight million views worldwide

An Aylesbury woman’s videos about her hair transplant have gone viral, with eight million views worldwide.

Social influencer Tracy Kiss, aged 35, went to Turkey to undergo a partial hair transplant, which she then blogged about on her website.

Tracy, who said her hair has been thin since having her two daughters now aged 10 and 15, said: “Not many women talk about hair loss, let alone know that hair transplants are now available for women.

“My blog about my surgery has received such a great deal of love and support from other women.

"I aim to break down the taboo of female hair loss and show women and men alike that there is a permanent solution to thinning and receding at any age and stage of life which doesn't have to be shameful."

A full-time social influencer with almost five million followers worldwide as well as a life and relationship coach, yoga and meditation teacher, Tracy blogged before surgery: “My hairline is something that I have wanted to improve so badly for the past 15 years at least, and the female hair transplant is a surgical procedure that was never previously available for women because surgery focused solely on male pattern baldness and receding hairlines.”

Tracy was bothered by her high hairline and ‘cowlick’ fringe, leaving her with a wide expanse of my forehead, which was exacerbated by thinning hair after her two pregnancies.

Tracy on the operating table

After reading another woman’s account of having a hair transplant a few months ago, Tracy said she “almost cried with joy for her”.

Tracy decided to have the treatment herself and share a step-by-step account on her blog, as a way to educate and advise others.After submitting pictures of her head from all angles, Tracy had a video call with her surgeon in Turkey, where he confirmed he could lower her hairline by around 1cm to 1.5cm.

She would also have the receding sides of her hair, caused by tying her hair up, filled with follicles as well as an eyebrow transplant to restore hair follicles and thicken her brows from years of over-plucking. The one-day procedure would normally cost £2,600.

Because the surgery takes place while the patient is conscious, using a local anaesthetic, Tracy had hoped to live stream her procedure, but this was not permitted for health and safety reasons.

Tracy before the operation

But her Tik Tok videos, which include footage of her surgery have now reached over eight million views and made international headlines.

Tracy said on her blog: “I have received so many kind words, messages of support and people sharing their fears and concerns over their own hair loss with me and my heart is literally swollen with love and hope.

"I know how difficult it was for me to make this decision and share it, and I know that others will be feeling equally as lost and sad as I had for so many years.

“I hope that my journey may be a light in the darkness and message of hope. Let us open up a healthy conversation around hair loss and thinning and put this taboo to rest once and for all.”

