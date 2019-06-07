Aylesbury woman to compete in international bodybuilding competition after domestic success

A woman from Aylesbury who took up bodybuilding when she started a new chapter in her life has earned the chance to compete internationally for the first time.

Lucy Scroggs, 43, who took the sport up three years ago, was awarded sixth place in the NABBA (National Amateur Body Builders Association) British Finals competition, held on June 1.

As a result of finishing in the top six Lucy has been invited to compete in the NABBA universe competition taking place in Bradford in November.

At this event she will be competing against representatives from 38 other countries.

Lucy said: “It’s absolutely amazing.

“It’s only my second year competing so I felt incredibly blessed and amazed to be there, and to place in the top six is just incredible.”

Lucy, who says she was ‘always a sporty person’ got into body-building after being encouraged to by fellow members at Gym Fit 4 Less, the gym where she trains in Aylesbury.

