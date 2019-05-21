Aylesbury woman features as case study on BBC careers website

Athena McCallum, who works as a copy editor at Aylesbury charity Lymphoma Action, has been featured as part of the careers section of the BBC's Bitesize website.

Athena, 22, was selected by the BBC to feature on the careers’ section of their Bitesize digital resource for young people as a case study as part of their world of work series.

Athena McCallum being photographed at her desk for the BBC Bitesize website

An independent production company made almost 200 photo and film case studies for the corporation of people aged 16 to 24 working in a wide variety of jobs.

Athena works as part of a team of four, producing health information booklets, updating 130 web-based information pages, editing three annual issues of a magazine and subtitling videos on the charity’s YouTube channel.

She has just completed a project to produce easy read versions of written resources for people with lymphoma and learning disabilities.

As well as creating information resources for the thousands of people affected by lymphoma – the fifth most common cancer in the UK – Athena also works on the charity’s clinical trials database ensuring that treatment trials and studies are listed and accessible to people living with lymphoma.

Athena said: "I love being able to combine my two main areas of interest in this job.

“I studied English literature and language at university but I’ve always had a really keen interest in science.

"English and biology seemed like opposing subjects when I studied them at A-Level, but they were the perfect foundation for this job.

"I’m learning so much about health and wellbeing and ground-breaking new treatments for cancer.

"I get to attend the events we host for healthcare professionals and meet people affected by lymphoma.

"Helping people feel supported and empowered is the best motivation.

"Knowing that the work we’re doing could help make such a difficult time just a little bit easier is a real privilege.”

Athena is grateful that the charity gave her an opportunity to make a difference when they promoted her from a part-time, temporary contract after she graduated, to a full-time, permanent role in the charity’s publications team.

She said: “They gave me a head start and opened up the potential of an amazing career in a fantastic sector."

Lymphoma Action’s vision is for everyone affected by lymphoma to receive the best possible information, support, treatment and care.

Athena admits that she feels a little embarrassed - but mainly very honoured - to have been chosen to feature on the BBC Bitesize careers section of their website.

She said: “It’s a pleasure to be part of such a great resource.

"There are so many wonderful jobs out there, and this is a great way to get a personal insight into nearly 200 of them!”

Find out more about Athena’s role at https://www.bbc.com/bitesize/articles/zf2r6v4 or visit www.lymphoma-action.org.uk to find out more about the charity.