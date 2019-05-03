Aylesbury woman elected as deputy vice president of the Law Society

A woman from Aylesbury has been elected as deputy vice president of the Law Society for the forthcoming year.

Stephanie Boyce is taking the role of deputy vice president in July, and will then move on to being vice president in 2020 and president in 2021. Stephanie is an experienced general counsel and has worked in-house at the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators. She currently sits on the Law Society Council holding one of the seats from the women lawyers division and also chairs the council members conduct committee. Stephanie said: “It will be my honour to lead our independent, strong and diverse legal profession - supporting the work of solicitors and all of the positive contributions they make to our society. “The legal sector is going through a period of unprecedented challenge - there is a crisis in access to justice, widespread uncertainty with Brexit and the pressure of regulatory reform. “We must guide our members through the storm, whilst continuing to lobby government for a justice system that is equitable, accessible and affordable.” Christina Blacklaws, current president of the society said: “I want to give my heartfelt congratulations to Stephanie. “I am sure her tenure will prove to be a great success.” Success clearly runs in the Boyce family - Stephanie’s brother Emmerson played professional football, with his career highlight when he captained Wigan Athletic to the FA Cup in 2013. The Law Society is an independent body that works to support and represent solicitors around the world.