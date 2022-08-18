Aylesbury, Winslow and Buckingham schools win sustainable travel awards

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kingsbrook View Primary Academy, Winslow C of E Primary School and Buckingham Primary School are among the seven latest school in Bucks to obtain Modeshift STARS (Sustainable Travel Accreditation and Recognition for Schools).

A total of 64 schools in Bucks have now been recognised with the awards, and the number is up by 14 per cent from the same time last year.

The scheme offers schools an online tool to help them plan, monitor and develop a nationally recognised School Travel Plan against set criteria. This plan will later designate the accreditation they will be able to achieve.

Children walking to school in Bucks

The scheme, sponsored by the Department for Transport, encourages school-aged children and young people to walk, bike, scoot or get the bus to school.

The scheme awards gradings on a Platinum, Gold, Silver, Bronze and Green basis to promote sustainable, active, and safe ways of travel for families doing school runs.

Aylesbury’s brand new Kingsbrook Primary achieved a Bronze accreditation, as did the Winslow and Buckingham schools.

Bucks Council’s deputy cabinet member for Transport Delivery, David King, said: “It’s been a pleasure to see so many students, parents and teachers get active and work together to arrange sustainable and safe ways of travel to school.

"Walking is such an easy way to exercise - and it’s important that we emphasis the benefits from young age as it has so many profits for our health, finances, and the environment.

"Now over 60 schools in Buckinghamshire have active school travel plans in place - this alone is a cause for celebration.”

Bucks Council supports and encourages schools and individuals to take part in active travel as part of tackling climate change and improving air quality in Bucks, aiming for carbon neutrality or net zero in terms of carbon emissions by 2050.

The council is also motivating children to create safe spaces around schools, such as Modeshift STARS Walking Bubbles, which can encourage families to park at least five minutes away from their destination, using a form of active transport to travel the rest of the way.