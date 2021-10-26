Aylesbury Waterside Theatre to host first S.E.N.D. Night Club Experience

Aylesbury' s Waterside Theatre is getting ready to co-host its first S.E.N.D. Night Club Experience with award-winning DJ Dan Blaze.

The party night on Saturday, November 6, will give teenagers and adults aged 15-plus with learning difficulties/disabilities the chance to dance, sing and practise life skills in a controlled, safe and fully accessible environment, as part of the theatre's commitment to accessibility and theatre for all.

Guests can expect music old and new with plenty of sing-along classics on the big screen.

There will be a bar and soft drinks station with sweets, snacks and glow sticks, lots of UV lighting perfect for the neon face painting, a photo booth and more.

All disco effects will be specially programmed to be safe for those with photosensitive epilepsy.

The event will be volume monitored so it is not too loud, with a chill-out space with sensory activities available anyone who needs a break

Theatre director Sophie Denney said: "We are incredibly lucky to have a fully accessible venue, and this is a great way to showcase it whilst inviting members of the community to enjoy an experience that otherwise may not be readily available to them.

"We continue to offer equal access for everyone and proudly support the Sunflower Lanyard initiative enabling those with a hidden disability who may require additional help to be easily recognised and assisted as needed.

"We hope this will be the first of many S.E.N.D. party nights, a very welcome addition to our packed programme of shows this autumn.’

DJ Dan Blaze was recently honoured with a Lockdown Hero Award by the Mayor of Aylesbury for his online broadcasts throughout lockdown on radio and online TV, helping to keep people connected in care homes and other isolated situations across Buckinghamshire.

DJ Dan said: ‘I'm very excited to be back partying in public and even more so that we can host this event in such a wonderful venue.

"Many of us took our teens for granted, being able to go out to the pub on a weekend with our mates whenever we felt like it.

"These events offer a controlled environment so teens and adults with learning difficulties/disabilities can enjoy a night out 'clubbing' with their friends in a way they simply could not do in a regular bar or club.

"The nightclub experience events offer guests a way to gain vital life skills in a fun and safe way.’