Aylesbury Waterside Theatre has revealed the two charities it will be supporting durings its pantomime performances this Christmas.

Between 6 December and 5 January, when the theatre will be hosting The Further Adventures of Peter Pan: The Return of Captain Hook, it will be raising funds for Aylesbury Foodbank and Autism Early Support Trust (AES).

Over 40 charities applied to partner with Aylesbury’s marquee venue, the theatre group has revealed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heather-Joy Garrett, operations manager at Aylesbury Foodbank, said: “The support given will help us greatly as although we never turn anyone in need away, we are increasingly faced with having to buy the food we need as donations are not increasing at the same rate of needs.”

Ahoy panto lovers! The Further Adventures of Peter Pan: The Return of Captain Hook is setting sail for Aylesbury in 2024. Photo from Barry Rivett

AES delivers early support and specialist education to autistic children and children with sensory, communication and interaction differences. They also provide a comprehensive programme of support for parents and annually support over 500 families from across Buckinghamshire and the surrounding communities.

Its chief executive, Sarah Sweet-Rowley, said: “We can’t wait to join the fun of the Panto season! Opportunities like this are vital for our charity - for raising funds and awareness of the need for early help and specialist education for autistic children and their families.”

Also, the theatre offers a Magic Ticket scheme which enables customers to add an additional ticket to their order at a discounted rate of £10 to treat a child less fortunate to see the pantomime.

Booster seat donations this year will support BURPS – Baby Unit, Relative and Parents Support Charity, which supports the Stoke Mandeville Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

Last year through donations from theatre goers £16,301.15 was raised for Florence Nightingale Hospice and Youth Concern and funded over 300 Magic Tickets.

This year’s pantomime will see a new twist on the famous Peter Pan story and stars Bradley Riches, best known for appearing in the Netflix hit Heartstopper, and Celebrity Big Brother, as Peter Pan. As well as pantomime mainstay and BBC Three Counties presenter, Andy Collins, who is playing Smee. Mark Moraghan, a veteran soap actor with numerous small screen credits, will transform to become Captain Hook.