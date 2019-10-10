Aylesbury Waterside Theatre further demonstrates dementia-friendly commitment to the town

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre celebrated their 9th anniversary on Thursday with their first inter-generational tea party in partnership with Aylesbury Town Council.

The party is the second event that has been hosted this year at the theatre as part of their dementia-friendly commitment to the community.

Pass the parcel at Theatre's 9th birthday party

Residents from local residential homes came along with younger party-goers from local playgroups.

Life can be lonely for those living with dementia and their carers, so this event aims to provide some well-deserved light relief and companionship.

The different generations engaged and enjoyed light entertainment – complete with the obligatory balloons, cake and game of pass the parcel!

Wendy’s Sing and Play group provided the entertainment with sing-a-long songs, music and hand puppets.

Mid-counties Co-Op donated party food and volunteers from the Holy Trinity Café made a special cake.

Nikkie West, Event Manager at the Waterside said:

“It has been a real pleasure to be part of the team who planned today’s special event. On behalf of the theatre, we couldn’t have wished for a better way to spend our 9th birthday. We look forward welcoming our new friends back very soon.”

Aylesbury Waterside Theatre continues to deliver bi-monthly dementia friendly screenings where lights are left on low, there are no adverts and audience members are welcome to move around freely and enjoy complimentary tea and coffee before the screening and during the interval.

The next dementia friendly screening is festive favourite Miracle on 34th Street on 24 November at 2pm.