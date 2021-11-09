Aylesbury venue hosts special schools 10-pin bowling competition

Pupils with special educational needs and disabilities from five schools across Bucks took part in a 10-pin bowling competition in Aylesbury.

Taking part in the competition at Rouge Leisure were 39 pupils who represented Chiltern Way Academy Bierton, Chiltern Way Academy Prestwood, Heritage House School, Stony Dean School and The Pace Centre.

A team from Stony Dean School came out on top, winning a a trophy and gold medals for their accuracy on the lanes.

one of the bowling teams at Sunday's competition

Silver and bronze medals were also presented to the schools in second and third place, and further prizes were given to those who achieved the most strikes and the highest overall score total.

Additionally, every pupil who took part received a medal and certificate.

Mat Read, venue manager at Rogue Leisure, said: “Bowling is one of the most accessible sports for all ages to compete against each other and we were delighted to welcome the schools and pupils to Rogue Leisure for the bowling competition.

"It was wonderful to see the smiles on the faces of all those who took part.”

Lining up a strike

The event was organised by Absolutely Together, a local charity which works with SEND schools across the county to give children and young people with additional needs free access to a wide range of leisure activities.

And Panathlon, a national charity which gives young people with disabilities and special educational needs the chance to take part in competitive sport.

Rogue Leisure provided the venue free of charge.

Rachel Hutchinson, South Bucks school sports partnership manager, said “Due to potential problems with transport and cost, it can be difficult for the pupils who have additional needs to access activities such as bowling, but being out in the community and having the opportunity to take part has such a positive impact.

"It gives them the chance to try something new outside of a school setting and can really help to build confidence.

“Thank you to Absolutely Together and Panathlon for organising the activity, and Rogue Leisure for welcoming us; it is very much appreciated."

Sunday's event (November 7) was the first of ongoing 'Sunday smile' events organised by Absolutely Together at Rogue Leisure.

Every Sunday morning, families who have children and young adults with additional needs will have access to free bowling and karting.