Many people are struggling with their finances right now amid the cost-of-living crisis, but in some parts of Aylesbury Vale they may be finding it a bit easier to make ends meet.

On Wednesday (25 January) The Bucks Herald listed the 10 poorest neighbourhoods according to Office for National Statistics data.

This time we have shown the areas where the households earn the most money on average according to the same data set.

Waddesdon Manor

These neighbourhoods have the highest estimated average annual household income, based on ONS figures.

The highest average income, according to the statistics, is Waddesdon and Whitchurch while the lowest is California and Southcourt.

Aylesbury Vale is broken down into 24 different neighbourhoods Middle-layer Super Output Areas (MSOA). The average income statistics are the latest available by neighbourhood, published by the Office for National Statistics in March 2020 and relating to the financial year ending 2018.

Total annual household income is the sum of the before-tax income of every member of the household, plus any income from benefits. The estimates were calculated by the ONS using various sources of information, including the 2011 Census and the annual Family Resources Survey.

Here are the 10 neighbourhoods with the highest annual income:

Waddesdon and Whitchurch – households had an estimated total annual income, before tax, of £59,600 Fairford Leys – households had an estimated annual income of £59,600 Worminghall, Long Crendon, and Cuddington – households had an estimated annual income of £58,200 Stoke Mandeville and Aston Clinton – households had an estimated annual income of £58,100 Haddenham, Dinton, and Stone – households had an estimated annual income of £57,700 Marsh Gibbon, Steeple Claydon, and Tingewick – households had an estimated annual income of £57,600 Cheddington, Pitstone, and Edelsborough – households had an estimated annual income of £57,500 Mandeville and Elm Farm – households had an estimated annual income of £57,000 Newton Longville and Great Horwood – households had an estimated annual income of £56,800 Wendover – households had an estimated annual income of £56,700