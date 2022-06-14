Aylesbury Vale villagers raise £1,000 by opening their gardens for charity

Eleven residents opened their gardens for Granborough Open Gardens over the weekend of June 11 and 12.

Encouraged by good weather, many people turned up to view the gardens and enjoy refreshments in the village hall.

They included visitors from outside the area as well as local residents, including recent newcomers to the village, and there were many positive comments about the high standard of the gardens.

The garden at Northcote House, Granborough, was among those that opened for charity

The event raised more than £1,000 in total, which will be split between the village hall and the Ukraine Appeal.

The village hall hosted a display of photos from Ukraine, presented by a local charity organiser together with someone from Ukraine.

Visitors were also able to enjoy viewing the entries to the scarecrow competition, which decorated the village over the weekend.

The competition was won by Christine Kemp, with her Henry VIII scarecrow.