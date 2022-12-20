Aylesbury Vale village schools closed due to water supply fears
A dozen schools will not open as planned today
A dozen village schools in Aylesbury Vale will remain closed today, following fears last night of a possible water supply outage in the area.
There were concerns that a water leak at the Ashendon reservoir and multiple leaks over a wide area caused by freeze/thaw conditions could lead to loss of water for up to 8,000 customers.
Advertisement
The main areas thought to be affected were Haddenham, Marsh Gibbon, Grendon Underwood, Edgcott and Kingswood.
Headteachers were contacted and several decided not to open their schools today due to health and safety concerns.
There was talk of a bottled water station being set up at Westcott Venture Park.
Advertisement
However, Bucks Council confirmed this morning (Tuesday, December 20) that to the best of their knowledge no homes or schools in the area are without a water supply.
The following schools will remain closed today:
Advertisement
Brill
Quainton
Advertisement
Waddesdon Combined
Waddesdon CE Secondary
Advertisement
Westcott
Oakley
Advertisement
Grendon Underwood
North Marston
Advertisement
Marsh Gibbon
East Claydon
Advertisement
Steeple Claydon
Twyford
Advertisement
Haddenham Infant
Haddenham Junior
Advertisement
Haddenham St Mary
The Bucks Herald has contacted Thames Water for more information and will supply an update when it is received.
Advertisement
For details of school closures visit https://closures.buckscc.gov.uk/