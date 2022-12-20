News you can trust since 1832
Aylesbury Vale village schools closed due to water supply fears

A dozen schools will not open as planned today

By Hannah Richardson
6 minutes ago - 1 min read

A dozen village schools in Aylesbury Vale will remain closed today, following fears last night of a possible water supply outage in the area.

There were concerns that a water leak at the Ashendon reservoir and multiple leaks over a wide area caused by freeze/thaw conditions could lead to loss of water for up to 8,000 customers.

The main areas thought to be affected were Haddenham, Marsh Gibbon, Grendon Underwood, Edgcott and Kingswood.

There were fears up to 8,000 customers could be without water
Headteachers were contacted and several decided not to open their schools today due to health and safety concerns.

There was talk of a bottled water station being set up at Westcott Venture Park.

However, Bucks Council confirmed this morning (Tuesday, December 20) that to the best of their knowledge no homes or schools in the area are without a water supply.

The following schools will remain closed today:

Brill

Quainton

Waddesdon Combined

Waddesdon CE Secondary

Westcott

Oakley

Grendon Underwood

North Marston

Marsh Gibbon

East Claydon

Steeple Claydon

Twyford

Haddenham Infant

Haddenham Junior

Haddenham St Mary

The Bucks Herald has contacted Thames Water for more information and will supply an update when it is received.

For details of school closures visit https://closures.buckscc.gov.uk/

Aylesbury ValeThames WaterMarsh Gibbon