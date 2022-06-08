Aylesbury Vale village pulls out all the stops for Jubilee fete

Visitors to the event at Richmond Lodge on Sunday, June 5, enjoyed music from the Aylesbury Music Centre String Orchestra, while sampling the tea and cake tent, pig roast and well-stocked bar.

There were plenty of stalls, children's games and local businesses supporting the fete with stalls and raffle prizes - including the star raffle prize of an all-inclusive luxury spa day for two at the newly refurbished Horwood House.

Mursley residents young and old got into the spirit of things with fancy dress, including Lee Wickenham, Simon Clarke and Wayne Nolan dressed as ‘Ye Oldie Fruit Machine’ and hosts Lynn and Dennis O'Leary with their ‘patriotic pooches’.

Lee Wickenham, Simon Clarke and Wayne Nolan as Ye Olde Fruit Machine

The proceeds from the event have been split between Mursley's St Mary's Church, the village hall and Mursley Sports Association.