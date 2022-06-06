Aylesbury Vale village lights Jubilee Beacon in honour of The Queen

Adstock villagers lit a beacon on Thursday, June 2, as part of the great chain of 3,000 fires being simultaneously lit across the country to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

By Hannah Richardson
Monday, 6th June 2022, 3:36 pm

The flame was lit at 9.45pm by Jo Nicholson, of Adstockfields Farm, where the event was held.

About 200 people from Adstock and neighbouring villages attended the ceremony, including a mother and daughter from Ukraine who are currently guests in the village.

The beacon basket was fabricated from steel by farm resident and expert welder Paul Isted, who donated his time and skills free of charge.

The Adstock Beacon is lit by Jo Nicholson. Picture by Andrew Urquhart

The flames quickly took hold and the 6m-high beacon could be seen from Quainton and North Marston.

The beacon lighting rounded off the proceedings, which began with the unveiling of a young oak tree, planted as part of the Queen’s Green Canopy.

The plaque was unveiled by Deputy Lieutenant Amanda Nicholson, with a dedication speech followed by the Loyal Toast and three cheers for Her Majesty.

The Adstock Beacon. Picture by Andrew Urquhart
The Adstock Jubilee Beacon. Picture by Caroline Winter
Deputy Lieutenant Amanda Nicholson unveils the Queen's Green Canopy oak tree. Picture by Andrew Urquhart
