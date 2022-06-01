Aylesbury Vale village creates spectacular Platinum Jubilee flag display filled with hidden stories

Not only are the flags there for all to see on Brill hill, community members also wrote short messages to accompany their crafted emblems.

Each flag was hand painted by a member of the Brill community and can be found on the parish council website.

More of the flags, photo by Victoria Timms

After taking in the art display residents can then go onto the council website to find out who created the flag and what their painting represents.

For example Brill School Year 2 pupils chose to paint a lion, its courage represents the class’ values, while the students were also studying Africa at the time.

Paintings were submitted to this grassroots project by school classes, local families, citizens, and local sports clubs.

A selection of the flags, photo by Victoria Timms

The project was spearheaded by local craftsman Alan Horton and Brill Parish Councillor Hannah Hulme Hunter.

Councillor Hunter says the council has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from the Brill community.

One painter talked about the amount of laughs their family had creating flags together.

Another said it was ‘wonderful’ despite the amount of stress that stray paint could cause when it flowed onto the wrong part of the display.

A particularly stunning flag, Photo by Victoria Timms

Another participant discussed the experience of creating a flag with family, saying: “The best bit was talking about what we all wanted to see and how it should look.

"It really brought us together in a fun way. We love the finished result, it means so much and I will treasure this and the memory of how it came to be forever.”

The purpose of the project was to get Brill residents to express the things they love about life in the small village.

Organisers wanted to use the Queen’s Jubilee as a milestone to look forward and chart future dreams and hopes.

Another look at the display, photo by Victoria Timms

A parish council spokesperson said: “We wanted people to identify the things we cherish and would like to protect for future generations - and to imagine how our communities and environment might develop and prosper for the benefit of all in the future.”