Aylesbury Vale village community gathers to plant trees for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Residents of a small village near Aylesbury congregated to plant five trees ahead of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Queen Elizabeth II has encouraged people throughout the UK to plant trees in season this year to celebrate her 70th year on the throne.

A small group of citizens from the tiny village of Drayton Beauchamp did just that on 30 January.

The farmers in action

Local farmer, Gordon Nicholls organised the event, he ordered the trees, placards and guards ahead of time.

Friends and family gathered for a tree planting ceremony at one of the Nicholls Farms, to view the trees.

Curious visitors can pass them on a public footpath by Upper Farm in Drayton Beauchamp.

He told The Bucks Herald: "There's a public footpath right by the trees so it is there for everybody to see.

Reverend Bottomer in front of one of the trees

"It's not just a personal thing, there's so many walkers who go across the field, I think there was about 60 people when we were planting them, that walked by."

Each person who helped plant the tree has been immortalised on a placard, one sign notes that Gordon organised the event.

Another plaque names everyone who attended and played a part in last month's event, with special mention given to those who helped put the trees in the ground.

Over a dozen people from the village, which at last count, has just over 150 residents attended.

Reverend Sally Bottomer and farmer Gordon Nicholls

This included other members of the Nicholls family and members of the St Mary the Virgin Church group.

Refreshments were handed out as the group banded together to lay soil and plant the oak trees.

Gordon noted it wasn't the trees themselves that were expensive, but the guards placed around them to help hold up the signs that proved more costly.

He got in touch with The Bucks Herald after being informed by members of the community that trees had proved a hit on an Aston Clinton Facebook community group.

The Drayton Beauchamp community

The farmer who still works on his farm, is well into his 70s and says he doesn't bother with computers.

The Queen's Green Canopy initiative was launched last year, as a sustainable way to encourage people to commemorate year 70.

Individuals, charities, businesses, schools and plenty of other groups are encouraged to get involved during planting season between October 2021 and March 2022.