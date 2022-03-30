Aylesbury Vale village church hosts Community Question Time at pop-up pub event
Mursley church acts as venue while village pub is shut
By Hannah Richardson
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 3:54 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 3:56 pm
A village church acted as a pop-up pub to host a Community Question Time.
MP for Buckingham Greg Smith took part in the event which took place in Mursley's Church of St Mary the Virgin.
Mr Smith said: "I enjoyed meeting constituents in Mursley and answering questions as part of the Mursley Question Time panel, alongside local residents Duncan Jones, Wayne Nolan and Sandra Burch, expertly chaired by Selwyn Cooper."
While the village pub is closed, St Mary The Virgin Church hosts a pop-up bar, the 'Church Arms', twice a month to bring the village together.