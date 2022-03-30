Aylesbury Vale village church hosts Community Question Time at pop-up pub event

A village church acted as a pop-up pub to host a Community Question Time.

MP for Buckingham Greg Smith took part in the event which took place in Mursley's Church of St Mary the Virgin.

Mr Smith said: "I enjoyed meeting constituents in Mursley and answering questions as part of the Mursley Question Time panel, alongside local residents Duncan Jones, Wayne Nolan and Sandra Burch, expertly chaired by Selwyn Cooper."

Greg Smith MP and the Community Question Time panel in St Mary the Virgin Church, Mursley