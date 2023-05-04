Aylesbury Vale slimmers’ clothing clear-out bags nearly £10k for cancer research

Slimmers in Aylesbury, Winslow and Buckingham have raised thousands of pounds for Cancer Research UK, by throwing out the clothes they’ve slimmed out of.The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw is a national campaign where Slimming World members can donate the clothing they no longer need.

Purple bags for donated clothing were given out in Slimming World groups in the past few weeks. And on Sunday, April 30, local Slimming World Consultants Emma, Rachel, Steph, Sally, Charlotte and Claire set up a donation drop-off area at the Tesco Extra store in Aylesbury’s Broadfields retail park, where members could drop off their filled purple bags. Passers-by also donated any cast-offs they had in their cars.Each filled purple bag is worth about £25 to Cancer Research, and members donated 389 bags – adding up to an amazing £9,725.

Buckingham Slimming World group leader Emma Louise Cristofoli said: “It was a truly wonderful event, bringing the community together to raise money for a cause that is very close to us.”Slimming World clubs nationally have raised over £17 million for Cancer Research UK since partnering with the charity in 2013, through campaigns including the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw, Slimming World does Race for Life, Walk All Over Cancer and the London Marathon.

Slimming World group leaders Sally, Claire, Steph, Emma with their haul of bags

Research shows that being overweight or obese is the second biggest preventable cause of cancer in the UK.

Emma added: “More than one in 20 cancer cases are caused by excess weight so, as well as raising vital funds, the partnership between Slimming World and Cancer Research also supports our shared goal to raise awareness of the links between obesity and cancer, helping people to live healthy lives.”

Slimming World groups meet at Buckingham Rugby Club on Tuesdays at 4pm, 5.30pm and 7pm. Drop in or call Emma on 07753 179421.Winslow groups at Winslow Bowls Club on Fridays at 9am and 10.45am. Drop in or call Rachel on 07764 844994.

There are many other groups in Aylesbury and the surrounding area. To find your nearest group or to find out more, visit the Slimming World website.

The group set up their stand outside Broadfields Tesco