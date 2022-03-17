Aylesbury Vale schools invited to adopt a micro pig as part of farm's education scheme

Aylesbury Vale schools have been invited to adopt micro pigs as part of a brand new education scheme launched by an ethical breeder.

The farm behind the project believes that bringing little piggies to school will enhance youngsters learning and compassion towards animals.

Micro pig trio Bart, Lisa and Troy, and pair Miley and Georgie are ready to become members of the classroom community, in a scheme which Kew Little Pigs in Amersham Bucks, says promotes animal kindness and is an excellent learning tool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of the micro pigs, photo from the Animal News Agency

With ongoing support from Kew Little Pigs, staff and pupils learn how to care for their new pets, as well as building a bond with the friendly creatures, who can be trained in the same way as a dog.

Olivia Mikhail, who founded Kew Little Pigs, said: "We hope that schools will want to join the scheme, and discover the benefits of learning about pig keeping.

"Pigs are amazing pets, and learning about their characteristics and quirks from a young age in our opinion promotes compassion and kindness. Learning about responsibility is also key, and caring for an animal for children who maybe cannot have a pet at home only enhances their lives."

The micro pigs can be cared for by people who suffer from allergies, and are friendly and sociable. Some owners even take their pets out for walks on a lead.

One of the cute micro pigs that could be coming to a school near you, photo from the Animal News Agency

Full pig keeping training and ongoing support is provided by Kew Little Pigs.

Danesfield School in Marlow is over the moon with their new arrivals Peggy, Wilma, Pebbles and Bam Bam.

A teacher at the primary school, said: "The pigs are doing really well, and love the kids nearly as much as we all love them!! They get a lot of attention!

"If you want to see our Twitter feed it’s @danesfieldforest where we post pictures of them regularly!"

Olivia added: "We have already had some success with the scheme and also do school visits.

"People are absolutely loving trying something different, and we think it is so important to create a kind and caring society."