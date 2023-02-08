Aylesbury Vale schoolchildren set to perform in Royal Albert Hall Concert

More than 1,000 schoolchildren from Bucks will be travelling to London to perform in a Celebration Concert at the Royal Albert Hall next month.

The event, at 7pm on Tuesday, March 14, is organised by Buckinghamshire Music Trust to showcase the musical talent and achievement of young musicians from across the county, with more than 1,000 young people aged from six to 19 taking part.

The concert will feature variety of ensembles, groups, and choirs, including performers from three Music Centres, four county groups, and a massed choir of 17 secondary schools. Guest musicians from partner groups in Bucks and Slough Youth Orchestra will also take part in the celebration.

A Celebration Concert two years ago

Bucks Music Trust director Paul Guenault said: We are thrilled to bring together such a talented group of young musicians for this unforgettable event.

"The Celebration Concert is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our young musicians and a celebration of the power of music in their lives."

The Buckinghamshire Music Trust Celebration Concert is open to the public, and tickets are available at www.royalalberthall.com

Bucks Music Trust runs three main Music Centres, in Aylesbury, Amersham and High Wycombe. Each centre runs a wide range of groups, choirs and ensembles catering for young musicians aged four to 18 and is designed to provide excellent progression for the absolute beginner through to the most advanced player.

Orchestra at a previous concert

The trust works with a large number of schools in Bucks, providing instrumental lessons for individuals and small groups.

