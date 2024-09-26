Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A school in the Aylesbury Vale area recently celebrated 50 years of educating children throughout North Buckinghamshire.

Whitchurch Combined School celebrated its 50th birthday this month with a special event including live music and activities.

The celebration started in the afternoon with a traditional tea where previous staff, governors, pupils and members of the community enjoyed tours of the school and got to see the newly remodeled school bell in action.

Deputy headteacher, Mark Soar, said: “The school bell, which had hung previously at the old school in the village, was kindly refurbished by the Wingrave Parish Council and now sits proudly outside the KS1 classrooms so that it can be rung for generations to come.”

Guests received a tour of the school grounds

As the celebrations continued into the evening, members of the school choir performed to guests, Year 6 children danced around the maypole.

Ed Cusick, an Aylesbury-based musician and guitarist, belted out songs to a packed school field. Mr Soar added: “All members of the community came out to enjoy a fantastic evening of entertainment on a sunny September evening.

“We would like to thank all members of the school and local community for supporting the event and making it the success it was. We look forward to the next 50 years!”

Whitchurch Combined School looks after primary school aged children and aims to provide an excellent, exciting, broad and balanced curriculum, ensuring high standards in the core subjects of Reading, Writing and Maths. The school was rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted earlier this year.