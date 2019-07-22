Aylesbury Vale's Tesco customers dance for charity

In Tesco stores across Aylesbury Vale customers donned their dancing shoes and showed off their moves as part of a UK-wide fundraiser last weekend.

The dance fundraising event was hosted by thousands of Tesco stores around the country in an effort to raise money for Cancer Research UK, the British Heart Foundation and Diabetes UK.

Tesco Broadfields

Visitors to our region's stores on Saturday 20 July were given the chance to show off their 'pump and slide' - Tesco’s Dance Beats initiative signature move, put together by Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse.

Oti Mabuse, star of Strictly Come Dancing and The Greatest Dancer, said: “Being part of the Dance Beats campaign gives me an opportunity to not only support three wonderful charities but also share my love for dance and the health benefits a good dance session can provide.”

At the Tesco store in Tring, even the Mayor of Aylesbury, Councillor Mike Smith joined in the fun.

The supermarket chain also held charity tombolas in store to raise money.

The Mayor of Aylesbury, Councillor Mike Smith dances in Tring

The fundraiser culminated in the breaking of the world record for the longest ever dance marathon. Kimberly Wyatt of the Pussycat Dolls, and Aston Merrygold of JLS, led the feat at Wembley Stadium which broke the existing record of 25 hours and two minutes.

Dave Lewis, Tesco CEO, said: “Cancer, heart and circulatory diseases and diabetes touch almost every family in the UK, which is why in our centenary year we’re launching Dance Beats to support the important work of our three health charity partners.”

To find out more information and download the Dance Beats fundraising guide visit www.Tesco.com/DanceBeats



